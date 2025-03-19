Italia më rriti, por do t’i mposht/ Mbrojtësi i Interit “mpreh shpatat”

Jan Bisek has been making waves in the German media after his first call-up to the German national team. The Inter defender, who is still young at international level, burst into tears after this special moment, sharing his thoughts with reporters.

On his feelings on the national team call-up, Bisek said: "When you're here, you have to be patient. I'm learning a lot from Antonio Rüdiger, who is the leader of the defense. The boys have a lot of experience, and they will probably have better chances than me at this stage, but we aim to beat Italy."

Regarding his goal for the 2026 World Cup, he stressed: "Without a doubt, it's a goal, but a lot of things have to happen to get there. When that time comes, I'll be 25, and I think that's a great age to participate in a big tournament."

Regarding his experience at Inter, Bisek spoke with admiration for the Italian defensive school: "The defensive style in Italy is the best in the world. I learned a lot there and there is still a lot to learn. Tactics are very important and sometimes training sessions can last up to 90 minutes, which significantly affects the way the Italians play."

Referring to the upcoming clash with Bayern Munich, he stressed that it will be a big challenge, but he is optimistic about his team's chances. "Bayern have very strong players in all departments, but we are in shape and well prepared. We have nothing to fear and I think we can achieve positive results if we play at our level."

Finally, he added humorously about the rituals of his first call-up to the national team: "The guys told me that it's not mandatory to do anything. However, I've heard that after you're on the pitch for the first few minutes, it's common to give a speech in the dressing room. We'll see what I say!"