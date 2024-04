Asteroidi kalon sot shumë pranë Tokës, pamjet mbi cilin shtet do të “fluturojë”

☄️A small asteroid will make an extremely close flyby today!



2024 GJ2 is around 3 metres in size and was discovered on Tuesday by the Pan-STARRS 2 telescope in Hawaii, USA.



It will pass just 12 320 km from Earth's surface on 11 April, at 18:31 UTC (20:31 CEST), over Australia,… pic.twitter.com/i9cyfxoJpW