Lista e plotë e fituesve të çmimeve Grammy 2024, Taylor Swift bën histori
Mbrëmjen e të dielës janë mbajtur çmimet e 66-të Grammy ku gratë dominuan plotësisht.
Taylor Swift shkroi historinë si artistja e parë që fiton 4 herë rresht çmimin për “Albumin e vitit”, fitore nga Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, SZA, Lainey Wilson, ylli kolumbian i popit Karol G dhe grupi boygenius.
Fitimet mbyllën një vit kur gratë ishin jashtëzakonisht të suksesshme në muzikën pop dhe gjithashtu nënkuptuan një ndryshim për Grammy-t, të cilat janë kritikuar shpesh – deri në pesë vjet më parë – për anashkalimin e artisteve femra në shfaqje.
Lista e plotë të fituesve:
Albumi i vitit
Boygenius – “The Record”
Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”
SZA – “SOS”
Taylor Swift – “Midnights” – FITUESE
Record of the year
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – FITUESE
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Kënga e vitit
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” – FITUESE
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Aristi i ri më i mirë
Victoria Monét – FITUESE
Gracie Abrams.
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
The War and Treaty
Albumi më i mirë vokal – Pop
Kelly Clarkson, “Chemistry”
Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo, “GUTS”
Ed Sheeran, – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift, “Midnights” – FITUESE
Performanca më e mirë solo
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – FITUESE
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Performanca më e mirë – Duet/ Grup
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine” – FITUESE
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”
Producenti i vitit
Jack Antonoff – FITUES
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,
Hit Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Tekstshkruesi i vitit
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas – FITUES
Justin Tranter
Albumi më i mirë – Rap
Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”
Killer Mike – “Michael” – FITUES
Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”
Nas – “King’s Disease III”
Travis Scott – “Utopia”
Performanca më e mirë – Rap
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought – “Love Letter”
Coi Leray – “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000 – “Scientists & Engineers” – FITUES
Albumi më i mirë – Country
Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”
Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country” – FITUES
Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”
Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”
Perfromanca më e mirë solo – Country
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” – FITUES
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Albumi më i mirë – Rock
Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Paramore – “This Is Why” – FITUES
Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”
Performanca më e mirë – Rock
Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”- Fitues
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Albumi më i mirë – R&B
Babyface – “Girls Night Out”
Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”
Emily King – “Special Occasion”
Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II” – FITUESE
Performanca më e mirë – R&B
Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
Coco Jones – “ICU”- Fitues
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
Albumi më i mirë – Alternativ
Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”
Boygenius – “The Record” – Fitues
Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”
Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”
Kënga më e mirë për median vizuale (film, serial)
“Barbie World” – Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Aqua
“Dance the Night” – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa
“I’m Just Ken from” – Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Ryan Gosling
“Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — Ryan Coogler, Ludwig
Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, Rihanna
“What Was I Made For?”-, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) – FITUESE