Lista e plotë e fituesve të çmimeve Grammy 2024, Taylor Swift bën histori

Lajmifundit / 5 Shkurt 2024, 09:55
Showbiz

Mbrëmjen e të dielës janë mbajtur çmimet e 66-të Grammy ku gratë dominuan plotësisht.

Taylor Swift shkroi historinë si artistja e parë që fiton 4 herë rresht çmimin për “Albumin e vitit”, fitore nga Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, SZA, Lainey Wilson, ylli kolumbian i popit Karol G dhe grupi boygenius.

Fitimet mbyllën një vit kur gratë ishin jashtëzakonisht të suksesshme në muzikën pop dhe gjithashtu nënkuptuan një ndryshim për Grammy-t, të cilat janë kritikuar shpesh – deri në pesë vjet më parë – për anashkalimin e artisteve femra në shfaqje.

Lista e plotë të fituesve:

Albumi i vitit

Boygenius – “The Record”

Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”

SZA – “SOS”

Taylor Swift – “Midnights” – FITUESE

Record of the year

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – FITUESE

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Kënga e vitit

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” – FITUESE

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Aristi i ri më i mirë

Victoria Monét – FITUESE

Gracie Abrams.

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

The War and Treaty

Albumi më i mirë vokal – Pop

Kelly Clarkson, “Chemistry”

Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo, “GUTS”

Ed Sheeran, – (Subtract)

Taylor Swift, “Midnights” – FITUESE

Performanca më e mirë solo

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – FITUESE

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Performanca më e mirë – Duet/ Grup

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine” – FITUESE

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

Producenti i vitit

Jack Antonoff – FITUES

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Tekstshkruesi i vitit

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas – FITUES

Justin Tranter

Albumi më i mirë – Rap

Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”

Killer Mike – “Michael” – FITUES

Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”

Nas – “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott – “Utopia”

Performanca më e mirë – Rap

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought – “Love Letter”

Coi Leray – “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000 – “Scientists & Engineers” – FITUES

Albumi më i mirë – Country

Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country” – FITUES

Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”

Perfromanca më e mirë solo – Country

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” – FITUES

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Albumi më i mirë – Rock

Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”

Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Paramore – “This Is Why” – FITUES

Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”

Performanca më e mirë – Rock

Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”- Fitues

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Albumi më i mirë – R&B

Babyface – “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King – “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II” – FITUESE

Performanca më e mirë – R&B

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones – “ICU”- Fitues

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

Albumi më i mirë – Alternativ

Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”

Boygenius – “The Record” – Fitues

Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

Kënga më e mirë për median vizuale (film, serial)

“Barbie World” – Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Aqua

“Dance the Night” – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa

“I’m Just Ken from” – Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Ryan Gosling

“Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — Ryan Coogler, Ludwig

Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, Rihanna

“What Was I Made For?”-, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) – FITUESE

 

