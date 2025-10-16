Inovacioni Takon Dizajnin e Guximshëm në Lançimin e IQOS ILUMA i

Nën dritat e Tiranës, teknologjia dhe stili u bashkuan në një event që shënoi lançimin e pajisjes më të re IQOS ILUMA i. Një mbrëmje e mbushur me energji, krijues dhe anëtarë të komunitetit IQOS, ku inovacioni u përjetua si pjesë e përditshmërisë.

Atmosfera ishte elektrizuese — një përjetim i kuruar në çdo detaj që reflektonte evoluimin e markës dhe përkushtimin e saj ndaj teknologjisë inteligjente. Të ftuarit patën mundësinë të eksploronin zonat interaktive, të njiheshin me dizajnin dhe funksionalitetin e pajisjes së re, që vjen me ndërfaqe intuitive. Çdo element, nga ndriçimi deri tek muzika, ishte menduar për të pasqyruar elegancën dhe përvojën që sjell ILUMA i.

Në qendër të mbrëmjes ishin fituesit e IQOS Club, të cilët me kreativitetin dhe përkushtimin e tyre fituan akses ekskluziv në këtë event. Prania e tyre shtoi atmosferën festive, duke dëshmuar se IQOS është më shumë se teknologji – është një komunitet që përqafon ndryshimin.

Në përfundim, ndërsa të ftuarit largoheshin, entuziazmi dhe bisedat vazhdonin. Një një shembull i gjallë i mënyrës se si inovacioni po riformëson jetën moderne.

Innovation Meets Experience at the Launch of IQOS ILUMA i

English Version

Tirana’s skyline shimmered under the lights of innovation as IQOS introduced its newest device, IQOS ILUMA i. The launch event gathered guests, creators, and members of the IQOS community for an evening that blended technology, design, and lifestyle into one unforgettable experience.

The venue pulsed with energy — an immersive atmosphere that reflected the evolution of IQOS and its commitment to innovation. Attendees explored different interactive zones showcasing the device’s design and functionality, discovering features like its intuitive interface and flexible usage. Every detail of the event, from the lighting to the soundscape, was curated to echo the sophistication of the new device.

Among the highlights of the night were the IQOS Club winners, whose creativity and loyalty earned them exclusive access to the launch. Their presence added a sense of community and celebration to the evening, proving that IQOS is not only about technology but about people who embrace change.

As guests left the venue, conversations carried a sense of excitement and curiosity. For many, the event was more than a launch — it was a glimpse into how innovation continues to reshape modern lifestyles.