Kreu homazhe në varrin e Adem Jasharit, politikani serb helmohet me agjent nervor!

???? BREAKING:

I have just heard from Nikola Sandulović's wife, who told me that in the period from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. he was taken against his will by the security services, whose members beat him during that period and used brutal violence, as a result of which he was taken… https://t.co/0bzsKiNqJ8 pic.twitter.com/YF14zDfxlM