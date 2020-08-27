Katy Perry bëhet nënë për herë të parë, lind një vajzë

Këngëtarja amerikane Katy Perry ka lindur një vajzë, të cilën e ka quajtur Daisy Dove Bloom. Lajmin e konfirmoi partneri i saj Orlando Bloom në Instagram, ditën e sotme.
Orlando Bloom, një aktor 43-vjeçar britanik, ndau lajmin e lindjes së vajzës së tij më anë të një postimi, në rrjete sociale.
“Mirësevini në botë, Daisy Dove Bloom! Ne jemi të nderuar t’ia prezantojmë Ambasadorëve të Mirësisë së Mirë KatyPerry me paketën e re të gëzimit të OrlandoBloom”, thuhet në postim.
“Ne jemi duke lundruar me dashuri dhe çudi nga ardhja e sigurt dhe e shëndetshme e vajzës sonë,” na thanë Katy dhe Orlando.”
Në postimin në Instagram, çifti gjithashtu foli sa me fat ishin që patën një lindje “paqësore” me gjendje të mirë shëndetësore, diçka, thanë ata, shumë familje nuk e përjetojnë.
Perry, 35 vjeç, për herë të parë zbuloi shtatzëninë e saj në një video muzikore për këngën e saj “Never Worn White” në Mars.
Në video, duket djepi i vogëlushes së saj ndërsa kishte një fustan të bardhë. K.K/ LajmiFundit.al
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.