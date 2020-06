Gashi i prek të gjithë me shkrimin e radhës, zbulon pengun që ka në lidhje me prindërit

View this post on Instagram

I flew my parents out to visit me in LA it was the greatest 2 weeks of my entire life. No amount of success or money could replace the feeling I had hanging out with them. I’ve been so caught up with work even during a world pandemic I was so fucking nervous about releasing 1984 album because there’s so much going on in the world right now that’s way more important than dropping music. I’ve had so much success in the recent years made money but never really ever had a vacation or even chilled at home because I always locked myself in the studio…But these past two weeks made me see how important my family is I had to be reminded why I even started doing all this to begin with. Love you