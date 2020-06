6-vjeçari thyen zemrat e shikuesve me pyetjen e tij të pafajshme, mamaja e tij: Kjo më dha të dridhura

View this post on Instagram

This gave me chills…we talk about race and of course everything else under the sun to help these little minds develop into the best possible human…but as I was recording his words, something truly magical came out that actually brought tears to my eyes. We can only pray to bring love and kindness into this already deeply damaged world. It all starts at childhood. 🙏🏽❤️ #raisinggoodhumans #talkingtokidsaboutrace #blacklivesmatter #myboyJulian