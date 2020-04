“Duket sikur po e humbim betejën”, me lot në sy infermierja tregon situatën nga koronavirusi

View this post on Instagram

"We're on our knees here and it's really difficult and we're all trying the best we can." Nurse Shirley Watts posted an emotional video urging people to "stay at home" to help protect the UK's National Health Service. Shirley recorded the message after she had just finished a long and difficult shift in an Intensive Care Unit treating patients with coronavirus. #coronavirus #covid19 #health #nhs #bbcnews