Rezultoi me koronavirus bashkë me djalin 3-vjeçar, këngëtarja dhuron 1 milion dollarë për urgjencat

Këngëtarja Pink ka përcjellë një mesazh të fortë në rrjet. Ajo ka bërë me dije se sëbashku me djalin 3-vjeçare kishin rezultuar pozitivë me Covid-19. Edhe pse fatmirësisht dyshja tashmë e kanë kaluar virusin me sukses, Pink ka ndarë disa fjalë me fansat. “Dy javë më parë, djali im tre vjeçar, Jameson, dhe unë po shfaqim simptoma të COVID-19. Për fat të mirë, mjeku ynë kishte qasje në teste dhe unë rezultova pozitive”, shkroi Pink në Instagram të premten, duke bashangjitur një foto me të birin.
Po ashtu Pink bën me dije se do të dhurojë 1 milionë dollarë për Fondin e Urgjencës së Spitalit Universitar dhe për Fondin e Krizave të Urgjencës në Los Anxhelos.
“Familja ime është izoluar në shtëpi dhe ne vazhduam ta bëjmë këtë për dy javët e fundit sipas udhëzimit të mjekut tonë. Vetëm disa ditë më parë ne u ritestuam dhe tani jemi fatmirësisht negativë”, shkroi ajo. Pink ka lutur ndjekësit të qendrojnë në shtëpi dhe ta marrin seriozisht sëmundjen. Këngëtarja ka falenderuar njëkohësisht mjekët që po kujdesen çdo ditë për të gjithë.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️