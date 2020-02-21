Skiatori ngec në shkëmb për dy orë, mbahet fort që të mos bjerë

Olivier Roy, trajner në Core Snowboard Camps në vendpushimin Whistler, ndau me publikun videon e incidentit që ndodhi disa javë më parë.
“Po dilja nga zona e Spanky’s Ladder në Blackcomb me grupin që stërvitem, kur pamë këtë djalosh të gjorë që kishte mbetur mbi një shkëmb pa asnjë rrugëdalje”, shkruan ai ndër të tjera.
Ndonëse ende nuk është e qartë se si sportisti ngeli në atë shkëmb, ai u shpëtua nga shtatë patrullues të cilët arritën ta nxirrnin me litarë prej aty.
I riu nuk ka pësoi ndonjë lëndim, madje më vonë, po atë ditë është parë duke shijuar një birrë në qytet.
“Kam dëgjuar që pas gati orësh ata arritën ta nxirrnin nga aty”, tha ndër të tjera Roy, citon top channel.
Here's the better, original footage of the guy stuck on a cliff I filmed a couple of weeks ago. I was coming out of the Spanky's Ladder zone on Blackcomb with the groupe I'm coaching, when we saw a bit of commotion and, eventually, this poor guy perched halfway up a nasty cliff with no way up or down. I had with me the camp video camera, so I was able to get a few good close-ups of him hanging on for his life. As comical as it was that anyone would keep going and get themself into such a bad spot, we where also all very worried for him. Shortly after, 6-7 patrollers started showing up with lots of ropes, but we had to leave before we could see the actual rescue. I heard that after 1-2 hours they managed to get him out of there. He was seen later having a beer with his buddy at the GLC. He's alright! Live commentating by @adventures_of_megs #corecamps #rescue #cliff #rescue #cliffrescue #snowboard #blackcomb #spankysladder #brownpants #dontmove #wrongway #chill #funnynotfunny #boardtube #failarmy #jerryoftheday #failsvids