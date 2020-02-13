Soreca takon kreun e SPAK, zbulon biseden

Ambasadori i BE në vendin tonë, Luigi Soreca ka zhvilluar një takim me kreun e SPAK, Arben Krajën.

“Folëm për sfidat e SPAK si institucion i ri”, tregon detaje në twitter Soreca nga takimi.

“Kemi shkëmbyer gjithashtu mendime për rishpërndarjen e kompetencave me Prokurorinë e Përgjithshme dhe zyrat lokale, dhe zbatimin e ligjit të ri për masat parandaluese”, vijon ai më tej.

Very productive meeting today with the Chair of SPAK Mr. Arben #Kraja. We discussed SPAK’s challenges as new institution. We also exchanged on repartition of competencies with General Prosecution and local offices, and on implementation of the new law on preventive measures. 🇪🇺🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/1cRy3twhIc

— Luigi Soreca🇪🇺 (@LSorecaEU) February 13, 2020