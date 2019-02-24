Deputeti i PD i turret ambasadorëve: T`ju vijë zor zoti Wilton për ato që thoni

Deputeti i PD Bardh Spahia ka komentuar deklaratat e ambasadoreve ne lidhje me protestat e opozites, vjedhjen e votave dhe djegien e mandateve nga PD dhe LSI:

DUHET T’JU VIJE ZOR Z.WILTON!

Per hir te Zotit Z. Wilton cfare po thoni! Mos po na thoni qe skandalet jane tre fish me keq ne U.K.? A mund te me thoni ju lutem nje rast te blerjes se votave nga PD? Mos po thoni qe qofte edhe nje vote e pa numeruar, e blere, e marre nen kercenimin e armes, apo kercenimin e pushimit nga puna eshte tre fish me e pranueshme ne vendin tuaj apo gjetke ne Europe?!

Z. Wilton, ashtu si shume shqiptare edhe une kam pasur rastin te jetoj, studioj dhe punoj ne Europe, por kurren e kurres skam pare e as degjuar per dhunimin e te drejtes themelore, pra te drejtes per te votuar, ne asnje vend europian. Z. Wilton duhet te keni turp per shembullin e tmerrshem qe po mundoheni ti mesoni te rinjve tane.

Mendoj se taksapaguesit europian do indinjoheshin tej mase po te degjonin komentet e juaja dhe te kuptonin se si shpenzohen parate e tyre per promovimin e demokracise dhe zhvillimit ne vendin tim. Z. Wilton ju lutem mos u mundoni te bindni popullin tim qe te pranoje dicka qe gjetiu ne Europe do ishte e paimagjinueshme. Ne shqiptaret jemi europiane dhe sdo pranojme asnje te drejte me pak se ato qe meritojne dhe per te cilat kane luftuar te gjithe qytetaret europiane.



Z. Wilton, me lejoni t’ju kujtoj se dhjetera mijera bashkekombas te mi shqiptar u vrane, burgosen, torturuan dhe persekutuan per te drejta elementare, sic eshte dhe e drejta per te votuar. Me sakrificen e tyre ne mendje dhe me aspiraten e miliona shqiptareve per te jetuar te lire dhe te barabarte nen flamurin europian, vendosa t’ju drejtohem.



SHAME ON YOU MR.WILTON!

For God’s sake Mr. Wilton what are you talking about! Are you telling us that scandals are three times worst in the U.K.? Can you please tell me one case where votes were bought by the Democratic Party? Are you saying that even just one vote not being counted or bought or obtained under the threat of gunpoint, or the threat of being fired from one’s job is acceptable or three times more acceptable in your country or elsewhere in Europe?! Mr. Wilton, just like many albanians, I too have had the opportunity to live, study and work in Europe, but never ever have I seen or heard of the violation of the fondamental right to vote in any european country. Mr. Wilton you should be ashamed of the terribel example you are trying to teach to our youth. I think european taxpayers would be outraged to hear your comments and realise how their money is being spent for the promotion of democracy and development in my country. Mr. Wilton please stop trying to convince my people to settle for something that elsewhere in Europe would be unheard of. We Albanians are europeans and we will not settle for less rights than what all european citizens deserve and have fought for.

Mr. Wilton, let me remind you that tens of thousands of my fellow albanians were killed, imprisoned, tortured and persecuted for such elementary rights, such as the right to vote. And it is with their sacrifice in mind and with the aspiration of millions of albanians to live free and equal under the european flag that I decided to address you!