Lista e plotë/ Shpallen nominimet për çmimet Oscar

Nominimet e çmimin Oscar për 91 vjetorin e Akademisë së Çmimeve janë shpallur nga Teatri Samuel Goldwyn në Beverly Hills, Kaliforni.

Kandidatët për 24 kategori u zbuluan nga aktorët Kumail Nanjiani dhe Tracee Ellis.

Në nominimet lista është dominuar nga filmi i Bradley Cooper ‘A Star is Born’, me 9 nominime. Filmi është nominuar në kategoritë më të rëndëshime si ‘Best Picture’,

Ndërsa aktorët kryesorë të ‘A Star is Born’, Bradley Cooper është nominuar në kategorinë ‘Aktori udhëheqës’ dhe Lady Gaga në kategorinë ‘Aktorja udhëheqëse’.

Filmi më i mirë

‘Black Panther’

‘BlacKkKlansman’

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

‘The Favourite’

‘Green Book’

‘Roma’

‘A Star Is Born’

‘Vice’

Aktorja në rolin dytësor

Amy Adams, ‘Vice’

Marina de Tavira, ‘Roma’

Regina King, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

Emma Stone, ‘The Favourite’

Rachel Weisz, ‘The Favourite’

Aktori në rolin dytësor

Mahershala Ali, ‘Green Book’

Adam Driver, ‘BlackKKlansman’

Sam Elliott, ‘A Star Is Born’

Richard E. Grant, ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me’

Sam Rockwell, ‘Vice’

Filmi më i mirë i huaj

‘Capernaum’

‘Cold War’

‘Never Look Away’

‘Roma’

‘Shoplifters’

Dokumentari më i mirë me metrazh të shkurtër

‘Black Sheep’

‘End Game’

‘Lifeboat’

‘A Night at the Garden’

‘Period. End of Sentence.’

Dokumentari më i mirë

‘Free Solo’

‘Hale County This Morning, This Evening’

‘Minding the Gap’

‘Of Fathers and Sons’

‘RBG’

Kolona zanore më e mirë

‘All The Stars’ – ‘Black Panther’

‘I’ll Fight’ – ‘RBG’

‘Shallow’ – ‘A Star Is Born

‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ – ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

‘When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings’ – ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’

Filmi më i mirë i animuar

‘Incredibles 2’

‘Isle of Dogs’

‘Mirai’

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

Skenari më i mirë i përshtatur

‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’

‘BlacKkKlansman’

‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’

‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

‘A Star Is Born’

Skenari më i mirë

‘First Reformed’

‘Green Book’

‘Roma’

‘The Favourite’

‘Vice’

Aktori më i mirë

Christian Bale, ‘Vice’

Bradley Cooper, ‘A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, ‘At Eternity’s Gate’

Rami Malek, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Viggo Mortensen, ‘Green Book’

Aktorja më e mirë

Yalitza Aparicio, ‘Roma’

Glenn Close, ‘The Wife’

Lady Gaga, ‘A Star Is Born’

Olivia Colman, ‘The Favourite’

Melissa McCarthy, ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’

Regjizori më i mirë

Spike Lee

Pawel Pawlikowski

Yorgos Lanthimos

Alfonso Cuarón

Adam McKay

Production design

‘Black Panther’

‘The Favourite’

‘First Man’

‘Mary Poppins Returns’

‘Roma’

Cinematography

‘Cold War’

‘The Favourite’

‘Never Look Away’

‘Roma’

‘A Star Is Born’

Costume design

‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’

‘Black Panther’

‘The Favourite’

‘Mary Poppins Returns’

‘Mary Queen of Scots’

Sound editing

‘A Quiet Place’

‘Black Panther’

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

‘First Man’

‘Roma’

Sound mixing

‘Black Panther’

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

‘First Man’

‘Roma’

‘A Star Is Born’

Animated short film

‘Animal Behaviour’

‘Bao’

‘Late Afternoon’

‘One Small Step’

‘Weekends’

Live action short film

‘Detainment’

‘Fauve’

‘Marguerite’

‘Mother’

‘Skin’

Original score

‘Black Panther’

‘BlacKkKlansman’

‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

‘Isle of Dogs’

‘Mary Poppins Returns’

Visual effects

‘Avengers: Infinity War’

‘Christopher Robin’

‘First Man’

‘Ready Player One’

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Film editing

‘BlacKkKlansman’

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

‘Green Book’

‘The Favourite’

‘Vice’

Makeup and hairstyling

‘Border’

‘Mary Queen of Scots’

‘Vice’