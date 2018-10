Gjesti prekës i Granit Xhakës perlot te madh e te vogel, ja cfare ka bere per djaloshin e vogel

I won't forget the first time I met Julian, when I was playing in Gladbach. This kid is really amazing, the energy he has for life is a lesson for us all 😊 It was a real pleasure for my wife @leonita.x to see him recently and I can't wait to visit him soon too – stay strong big man 👊 @julian_prinz_2010

Gepostet von Granit Xhaka am Samstag, 20. Oktober 2018