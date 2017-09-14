Gjendja e saj shëndetësore ishte e rëndë, fansja i vjen në ndihmë Selena Gomez, i dhuron veshkën(Foto)

Selena Gomez dhe gjendja e saj psikologjike, ka qenë një problem edhe për fansat e saj.
Pas largimit të saj për një kohë të gjatë nga muzika, aktrimi, rrjetet sociale, u përfol për depresion, që e kaloi për shkak të ndarjes me këngëtarin Justin Bieber. Pas kësaj, këngëtarja bukuroshe u rikthye në një super formë, ku solli dhe disa hite që po korrin suksese. Teksa të gjithë po mendonin se Selena ësntë mirë, pasi është parë dhe e lumtur në krahët e këngëtarit The Weekend, të cilët janë në lidhje prej 9 muajsh, e kishim gabim.
Këngëtarja përpos deresionit që ka kaluar, vuante nga një problem i rëndë shëndetësor. Sot, ajo shokon fansat e saj në Instagram. Ajo sqarons e gjendja e saj jo e mirë së fundmi, kishte të bënte me nevojën që trupi i saj kishte për një veshkë. Ajo me disa foto nga spitali, në krahë të një fanseje, tregon që ka kryer transplant veshke që ka përfunduar me sukses. Po ashtu, ajo falenderojn vajzën që ia dhuroi, duke e quajtur motër./ Lajmifundit.al
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith